I thought I’d finish off the month with another shot of the mural of RFS firefighter Chris Montgomery, leaning on his shovel during the devastating 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires.…. I thought this poignant image was deserving of a shot on its own, rather than the whole fire shed that I shared a week or so ago - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-10-22 The artwork is by Amy Curran, using what became a well known photo here in Australia, taken by photographer Alex Ellinghausen.