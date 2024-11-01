Sign up
Photo 1131
1945 street photography
My Grandparents in 1945 in Sydney – back when photographers snapped your photo in the street & you could purchase the photo.
I never knew my grandfather, as he died when my Mum was a little girl (the year after this photo was taken), so all I have is photos of him.
1st November 2024
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you have photos of your grandparents, I don't have any. A lovely shot of them, such a pity he died so young.
November 1st, 2024
