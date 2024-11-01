Previous
1945 street photography by leggzy
Photo 1131

1945 street photography

My Grandparents in 1945 in Sydney – back when photographers snapped your photo in the street & you could purchase the photo.

I never knew my grandfather, as he died when my Mum was a little girl (the year after this photo was taken), so all I have is photos of him.
Diana ace
How wonderful that you have photos of your grandparents, I don't have any. A lovely shot of them, such a pity he died so young.
