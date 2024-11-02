Sign up
Previous
Photo 1132
Lone poppy
All on its own, just blowing in the breeze.
(at least I think it's a poppy)
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
2
1
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1132
photos
77
followers
72
following
310% complete
View this month »
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
26th October 2024 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
This is so lovely
November 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and light, such a gorgeous colour.
November 2nd, 2024
