Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1135
Little green fern
Day 2 of the "One week only" challenge…and today’s word is “green”.
I spotted this little fern growing out of the crack in a rock - just amazing how nature finds a way to grow in the most amazing places.
I love the soft lime green colour.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
leggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1135
photos
78
followers
73
following
310% complete
View this month »
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd November 2024 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
fern
,
owo-7
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close