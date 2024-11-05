Previous
Little green fern by leggzy
Photo 1135

Little green fern

Day 2 of the "One week only" challenge…and today’s word is “green”.

I spotted this little fern growing out of the crack in a rock - just amazing how nature finds a way to grow in the most amazing places.
I love the soft lime green colour.
leggzy

