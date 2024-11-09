Previous
Lemon Butter by leggzy
Lemon Butter

aka Lemon Curd.
For day 6 of the "one week only" challenge - Food.

I made a couple of batches of lemon butter a few weeks ago, so thought I'd pretty up 2 of the jars for today's photo.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

leggzy

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
JackieR
Beautiful composition. Never made lemon curd
November 9th, 2024  
Yao RL
Perfect for Christmas gift.
November 9th, 2024  
Babs
Oh yum I love lemon curd.
November 9th, 2024  
