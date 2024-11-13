Previous
In memory of my Dad by leggzy
Photo 1143

In memory of my Dad

4.6.1934 – 13.11.2022

I believe this photo of Dad was taken the same day that the selfie photo was taken that I shared last month - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-10-01
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great looking Dad you had, I am sure it brings back fond memories.
November 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise