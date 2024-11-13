Sign up
In memory of my Dad
4.6.1934 – 13.11.2022
I believe this photo of Dad was taken the same day that the selfie photo was taken that I shared last month -
https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-10-01
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
What a great looking Dad you had, I am sure it brings back fond memories.
November 13th, 2024
