Jacarandas

Found these the other day, but I'm not sure if this is the last of the flowering, or if these are the early bloomers.



There was another row of them nearby, but only a couple of them had a few flowers here & there...so hence why I don't know if I've missed the main flowering of them, or if it will be another week or so. I shall keep my eye on them when in the area hopefully I'll get some shots of them all in full bloom.