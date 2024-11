This is the same Kangaroo in my previous shot from earlier this month - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-11-03 After he jumped away from my previous shot…… I continued along the track and a few minutes later, there he was again, hidden in the long grass…I don’t know who was more surprised, him or me!I wasn’t able to get a nice clear shot as there was quite a bit of distance & long grass between us & it was a bit breezy so there’s a bit of movement in the dead grass in the foreground…..I only managed one quick shot & he was off again.Looks better on black.