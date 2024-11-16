Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1146
Azalea Bonsai
Such an amazing & interesting artform.
Thinking about learning how to do this next year.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1146
photos
82
followers
74
following
313% complete
View this month »
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
9th November 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
That would be a fun adventure. There are so many new things to learn about! Great pic!
November 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful Bonzai, I love them.
November 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love bonsai trees, this one is a beauty.
November 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close