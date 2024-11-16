Previous
Azalea Bonsai by leggzy
Photo 1146

Azalea Bonsai

Such an amazing & interesting artform.
Thinking about learning how to do this next year.
l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Suzanne
That would be a fun adventure. There are so many new things to learn about! Great pic!
November 16th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beautiful Bonzai, I love them.
November 16th, 2024  
Babs
I love bonsai trees, this one is a beauty.
November 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful.
November 16th, 2024  
