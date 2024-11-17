Binda Mill

The mill that was never a mill, but is still known as "The Mill". It has a fascinating history.



In the early 1890’s Goerge King began to build a steam driven mill to replace an earlier mill at Binda. In 1896, almost at the completion of the work, George King fell off scaffolding & died from his injuries. The mill was never used for its original purpose. The huge boiler was never installed in the mill & it stood on Binda Flats until WW2 when it was requisitioned and used in the manufacture of bombs. Descendants of George King ran a “sell everything” type country store from the mill building up until the 1950’s. It then fell into complete disrepair up until the 1980’s when it was privately purchased through the National Trust and then fully restored by its new owners. It is now a private residence, and I believe that at one point it was also a B&B style accommodation, but I’m not sure if that is still the case.

