Enjoying the view by leggzy
Photo 1149

Enjoying the view

A lovely spot to sit & enjoy the tranquillity & the beautiful view of these amazing Japanese Gardens. The gardens are so lush & green at the moment – they obviously water everything quite regularly.

I’ve recently purchased a yearly pass to these gardens, so plan to visit as often as I can. It will be good to see them & the changes in colours through the different seasons.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this gorgeous view. Japanese gardens are my favourites, especially after seeing them in Japan for ten years. Looking forward to your regular visits ;-)
November 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful. Are these gardens at Cowra because if they are I think I have been there.
November 19th, 2024  
