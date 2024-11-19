Sign up
Previous
Photo 1149
Enjoying the view
A lovely spot to sit & enjoy the tranquillity & the beautiful view of these amazing Japanese Gardens. The gardens are so lush & green at the moment – they obviously water everything quite regularly.
I’ve recently purchased a yearly pass to these gardens, so plan to visit as often as I can. It will be good to see them & the changes in colours through the different seasons.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this gorgeous view. Japanese gardens are my favourites, especially after seeing them in Japan for ten years. Looking forward to your regular visits ;-)
November 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Are these gardens at Cowra because if they are I think I have been there.
November 19th, 2024
