Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1150
What kind of pose is that?!
A bearded dragon in my backyard that seems to be somewhat friendly.
It scampered over near me, and then I noticed that it was kind of arching it’s back…..this pose was the end result.
It wasn’t until it moved on that I realised what the pose was all about….seeing what it left behind!
The pooping lizard! haha
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1151
photos
83
followers
73
following
315% complete
View this month »
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
Latest from all albums
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close