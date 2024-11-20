Previous
What kind of pose is that?!

A bearded dragon in my backyard that seems to be somewhat friendly.

It scampered over near me, and then I noticed that it was kind of arching it’s back…..this pose was the end result.

It wasn’t until it moved on that I realised what the pose was all about….seeing what it left behind!

The pooping lizard! haha
l.eggzy

@leggzy
