Previous
Photo 1151
Skeleton tree against a clear blue sky
Spotted a gazillion of these on one of my explorative drives the other day along a lot of dirt roads, but this one is my fav.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a beautiful tree I love its shape. fav
November 21st, 2024
