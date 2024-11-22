Previous
Malongulli Road by leggzy
Photo 1152

Malongulli Road

A new dirt road discovered.
I quite liked the view, even though it's a bit hazy......Mount Canobolis in the background with the towers on top (might need to zoom to see them)
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
