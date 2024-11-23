Previous
Japanese Urn by leggzy
Photo 1153

Japanese Urn

At the Japanese Gardens.
It is fully encased in glass, so a bit hard to get a clear shot without reflections. It was quite tall, probably over 1metre.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact