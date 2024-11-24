Previous
Rusty old shed by leggzy
Photo 1154

Rusty old shed

Rusting away nicely & even has a fireplace by the looks of it.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, it seems as if nature is taking over. I love all the rusty tones.
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact