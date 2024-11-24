Sign up
Previous
Photo 1154
Rusty old shed
Rusting away nicely & even has a fireplace by the looks of it.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1159
photos
84
followers
74
following
316% complete
View this month »
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Latest from all albums
1151
2
1152
3
1153
4
1154
5
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, it seems as if nature is taking over. I love all the rusty tones.
November 24th, 2024
