Harvest patterns by leggzy
Photo 1155

Harvest patterns

The patterns in this paddock caught my eye, so had to stop for a shot. I'm pretty sure it was canola that's been harvested.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

l.eggzy

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely landscape and great patterns.
November 25th, 2024  
