St Raphael's & a pretty Jacaranda

It’s not the prettiest of churches. I think it’s quite stark just on its own with all that plain red brick.



It was the Jacaranda that got my attention, so I had to stop for a shot & I thought that the Jacaranda helped soften the starkness of the plain red brick. The building on the left is part of the old convent, but I believe it's now part of St Raphael's school.



Looks better on black.