Photo 1161
Summer storm
1st day of summer & I got caught out in a storm while driving. It was raining so heavy I had to stop because I just couldn’t see – lucky I was on a quiet dirt road.
While I sat there, I snapped this shot through the drivers side window of the car that was covered in rain – I didn’t dare put the window down, I would have got soaked!
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
0
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1172
photos
85
followers
74
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
1st December 2024 10:37am
Privacy
Diana
ace
Such a lovely capture of this rainy scene, I love the drops on the window.
December 1st, 2024
