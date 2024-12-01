Previous
Summer storm by leggzy
Photo 1161

Summer storm

1st day of summer & I got caught out in a storm while driving. It was raining so heavy I had to stop because I just couldn’t see – lucky I was on a quiet dirt road.

While I sat there, I snapped this shot through the drivers side window of the car that was covered in rain – I didn’t dare put the window down, I would have got soaked!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Such a lovely capture of this rainy scene, I love the drops on the window.
December 1st, 2024  
