Previous
Photo 1163
Jacarandas & Kangaroos
Taken on a very steep hill while dodging traffic.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
2
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1176
photos
85
followers
75
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Latest from all albums
1160
10
1161
11
1162
12
1163
13
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful line up and lovely carpet of blooms. I love these Jacarandas and they are blooming all over here too.
December 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely. Ours have almost finished flowering now.
December 3rd, 2024
