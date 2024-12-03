Previous
Jacarandas & Kangaroos by leggzy
Photo 1163

Jacarandas & Kangaroos

Taken on a very steep hill while dodging traffic.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful line up and lovely carpet of blooms. I love these Jacarandas and they are blooming all over here too.
December 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely. Ours have almost finished flowering now.
December 3rd, 2024  
