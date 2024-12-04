Previous
Under the shade of a huge gum tree by leggzy
Under the shade of a huge gum tree

On a rather hot day, all these cows are gathered in the shade of this humungous gum tree which was out in a paddock in the middle of nowhere..... except the one lone cow out there doing his own thing
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo… clever to all squeeze in the shade… well, all but one! An independent cow
December 4th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Such a vast space with one gum tree, much needed.
December 4th, 2024  
