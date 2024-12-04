Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1164
Under the shade of a huge gum tree
On a rather hot day, all these cows are gathered in the shade of this humungous gum tree which was out in a paddock in the middle of nowhere..... except the one lone cow out there doing his own thing
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1178
photos
85
followers
75
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Latest from all albums
1161
11
1162
12
1163
13
1164
14
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo… clever to all squeeze in the shade… well, all but one! An independent cow
December 4th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Such a vast space with one gum tree, much needed.
December 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close