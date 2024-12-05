Previous
Sunset through the trees by leggzy
Sunset through the trees

I was hoping we were going to have a nice sunset with all the storms & clouds we’ve been having, but there wasn’t as much colour as I’d hoped…..it was a bit of a fizzer!
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
It is just perfect, wonderful shapes and tones and the silhouettes look fabulous.
December 5th, 2024  
