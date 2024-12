The tree that shed its bark

This is the gum tree that was recently shedding its bark, that I shared a collage of last month - https://365project.org/leggzy/this-and-that/2024-11-21 It’s now pretty much finished shedding on the main trunk and it has left some nice patterns.It’s a pretty big gum tree, and our resident Magpies’ often site right at the very top warbling away - the view up there must be pretty good.