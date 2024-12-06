Sign up
The tree that shed its bark
This is the gum tree that was recently shedding its bark, that I shared a collage of last month -
https://365project.org/leggzy/this-and-that/2024-11-21
It’s now pretty much finished shedding on the main trunk and it has left some nice patterns.
It’s a pretty big gum tree, and our resident Magpies’ often site right at the very top warbling away - the view up there must be pretty good.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1182
photos
86
followers
77
following
319% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this, such beautiful patterns and tones.
December 6th, 2024
