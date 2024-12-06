Previous
The tree that shed its bark by leggzy
The tree that shed its bark

This is the gum tree that was recently shedding its bark, that I shared a collage of last month - https://365project.org/leggzy/this-and-that/2024-11-21

It’s now pretty much finished shedding on the main trunk and it has left some nice patterns.
It’s a pretty big gum tree, and our resident Magpies’ often site right at the very top warbling away - the view up there must be pretty good.
I love this, such beautiful patterns and tones.
December 6th, 2024  
