Flowering Silky Oak

Out in a paddock all on it’s own, almost glowing with the orange flowers against the pale blue sky.



I have a close up of the silky oak flower in my other album if interested – they are fascinating.





It seems I have a bit of an unintentional tree theme going so far this month, so I thought maybe I should try to continue the theme for the whole month…not sure how I’ll go for the entire month, but I hope I don’t bore you all with so many tree shots :)