Previous
Photo 1169
The Leaning Swing Tree
Just your classic tyre swing in a big old tree (some kind of eucalypt), not far from where I live & I walk past it most days. There’s no house on the land where it is, which is probably the reason I’ve never seen kids swinging on it.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
5
0
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1188
photos
86
followers
78
following
320% complete
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1166
16
17
1167
1168
18
1169
19
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Babs
ace
What a great find. Did you have a swing on it?
December 9th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
@onewing
no the land is fenced, and I learnt my lesson years ago about jumping fences...haha (long story).
December 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Picturesque! A story-evoking capture!
December 9th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
I like that swing there.
December 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a shame it is fenced off
December 9th, 2024
