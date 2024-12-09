Previous
The Leaning Swing Tree by leggzy
Photo 1169

The Leaning Swing Tree

Just your classic tyre swing in a big old tree (some kind of eucalypt), not far from where I live & I walk past it most days. There’s no house on the land where it is, which is probably the reason I’ve never seen kids swinging on it.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a great find. Did you have a swing on it?
December 9th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
@onewing no the land is fenced, and I learnt my lesson years ago about jumping fences...haha (long story).
December 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Picturesque! A story-evoking capture!
December 9th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I like that swing there.
December 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a shame it is fenced off
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact