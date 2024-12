With a nice little dead tree in the mix.It’s another shot from along Sugarloaf Road, when I got caught in a storm, but I’m slightly further along the road than my previous shot - https://365project.org/leggzy/365/2024-12-02 I’ve since found out that the little triangular shaped mountain peak in the background is called Malongulli Sugarloaf, which I love & think is a pretty cool name.The little dead tree is what caught my eye, as I do love a dead or bare tree on the landscape.I’ve converted the image to a “warm black & white”.