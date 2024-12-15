Previous
One hanging in there….but only just by leggzy
Only half a tree with leaves & a bit of life still in it - But no hope for the other 3.5!

Taken in a freshly harvested paddock on the way to visit my Mum.

It's a stinking hot one today - 38c
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

John Falconer ace
Beautiful photo. It’s only 29° in Sydney ☃️⛄️☃️⛄️
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely rural scene and capture, love the tones and textures of the paddock. Our weather is not great at all and we are expecting rain today.
December 15th, 2024  
moni kozi
Lovely capture.
December 15th, 2024  
