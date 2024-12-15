Sign up
Photo 1175
One hanging in there….but only just
Only half a tree with leaves & a bit of life still in it - But no hope for the other 3.5!
Taken in a freshly harvested paddock on the way to visit my Mum.
It's a stinking hot one today - 38c
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
3
1
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful photo. It’s only 29° in Sydney ☃️⛄️☃️⛄️
December 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a lovely rural scene and capture, love the tones and textures of the paddock. Our weather is not great at all and we are expecting rain today.
December 15th, 2024
moni kozi
Lovely capture.
December 15th, 2024
