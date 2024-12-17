Previous
One Tree Hill by leggzy
Photo 1177

One Tree Hill

Still standing straight and strong despite being on the slope of a hill and being as dead as dead.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured against that lovely sky, it is amazing that it is still standing.
December 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
It's a lovely artistic shape
December 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
Fantastic. Fav
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact