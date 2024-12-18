Previous
Orange berry tree by leggzy
Photo 1178

Orange berry tree

Google tells me this tree is an Auranticarpa rhombifolia – aka Diamond-leaf pittosporum.

I have a close up of the berries in my other album if interested.

Posting a bit late today, will catch up on commenting a bit later
18th December 2024

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree, I like the setting too.
December 18th, 2024  
