Previous
A different kind of tree... by leggzy
Photo 1181

A different kind of tree...

A tyre Christmas tree. Spotted this on my travels & just had to turn around to get a shot....A bonus that there was a Santa to go with it :)
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact