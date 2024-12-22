Previous
Gum Tree in the Japanese Gardens by leggzy
Photo 1182

Gum Tree in the Japanese Gardens

There's quite a few gum trees in the Japanese gardens & most of them are really huge. They make a great display & seem to blend in nicely with the Japanese themed gardens.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This garden is on my list of places to visit
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact