Photo 1182
Gum Tree in the Japanese Gardens
There's quite a few gum trees in the Japanese gardens & most of them are really huge. They make a great display & seem to blend in nicely with the Japanese themed gardens.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Kathy A
ace
This garden is on my list of places to visit
December 22nd, 2024
