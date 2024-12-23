Previous
Gum trees at the dam by leggzy
Photo 1183

Gum trees at the dam

The ones closest to the dam are now skeleton trees, but there’s a small grouping of live ones just behind, plus many lining a dirt road that runs beside the dam.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Dorothy ace
Love the line of green trees, pretty countryside.
December 23rd, 2024  
