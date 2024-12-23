Sign up
Previous
Photo 1183
Gum trees at the dam
The ones closest to the dam are now skeleton trees, but there’s a small grouping of live ones just behind, plus many lining a dirt road that runs beside the dam.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
1
0
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1214
photos
88
followers
82
following
324% complete
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1180
28
1181
29
1182
30
1183
31
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Dorothy
ace
Love the line of green trees, pretty countryside.
December 23rd, 2024
