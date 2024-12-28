Sign up
Previous
Photo 1188
Under the canopy...
Of a Giant Sequoia in Cook Park.
Apparently it is over 120 years old. A beautiful old tree & the sweeping branches were amazing
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
2
0
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and wonderful textures.
December 28th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
December 28th, 2024
