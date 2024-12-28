Previous
Under the canopy... by leggzy
Under the canopy...

Of a Giant Sequoia in Cook Park.
Apparently it is over 120 years old. A beautiful old tree & the sweeping branches were amazing
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

l.eggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and wonderful textures.
December 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
December 28th, 2024  
