Brewing storm by leggzy
Photo 1189

Brewing storm

With a beautiful skeleton tree.
(Sorry-Not sorry for yet another skeleton tree)

Will catch up with commenting later tonight
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

l.eggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful rural scene and beautiful layers. Love the wind in the grasses.
December 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
I do love a photo of a dead tree, magnificent fav
December 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Love a line dead tree
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I really like your tree shots… a feeling of the storm
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The right hand branches are pointing to the cloud.
December 29th, 2024  
