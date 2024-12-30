Sign up
Previous
Photo 1190
Afternoon glow
The late afternoon sun on these trees was gorgeous & worth the stop to catch a shot.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
0
l.eggzy
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1227
photos
88
followers
82
following
326% complete
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
34
1187
35
1188
36
1189
37
1190
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these leading lines and amazing colour.
December 30th, 2024
