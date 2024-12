2025 this way >>>>

The last of my tree theme for December - I hope I didn't bore you all too much with all my trees, I did try to mix it up a little & went for many drives seeking out trees that caught my eye.



This one caught my eye as I thought it was quite unique...one part of it looks alive & well, and then that one large branch is very much dead....and it appears to be pointing - so seeings this is the last tree & last photo for 2024, I think it is pointing to the New Year, 2025 is this way>>>>>



Happy New Year everyone!