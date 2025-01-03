Nobbys Lighthouse

Taken from the walkway that takes you to the lighthouse & breakwater.



I did take quite a few shots of the lighthouse, from different vantage points, so you may see more of this little gem.



Nobbys Lighthouse is an active lighthouse established on Nobbys Head in Newcastle in 1854 to guide vessels into the Hunter River.



The small tower is surrounded by three cottages which are significant as a record of the defence of Newcastle as it provided accommodation for defence staff during WWII (1942). In addition they are significant in their continued association with the signal station until 2001.



Nobbys Head, is a prominent physical landmark with the Nobbys Breakwall providing a popular spot for visitor recreation.



