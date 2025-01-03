Previous
Nobbys Lighthouse by leggzy
Photo 1194

Nobbys Lighthouse

Taken from the walkway that takes you to the lighthouse & breakwater.

I did take quite a few shots of the lighthouse, from different vantage points, so you may see more of this little gem.

Nobbys Lighthouse is an active lighthouse established on Nobbys Head in Newcastle in 1854 to guide vessels into the Hunter River.

The small tower is surrounded by three cottages which are significant as a record of the defence of Newcastle as it provided accommodation for defence staff during WWII (1942). In addition they are significant in their continued association with the signal station until 2001.

Nobbys Head, is a prominent physical landmark with the Nobbys Breakwall providing a popular spot for visitor recreation.

3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Barb ace
Very interesting narrative about this lighthouse!
January 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, great narrative too.
January 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha I take lots of photos of Nobby's lighthouse too it is very photogenic. Look forward to seeing more Fav
January 3rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
It certainly sits on a nice promontory!
January 3rd, 2025  
