Shadow

I thought this mural was amazing as soon as I saw it. At first it appears as though it is painted on some kind of rippled surface, but when you zoom in on it, that is not the case, it is the way the artist has painted it, which gives a great effect. The artist is Fintan Magee & the mural is titled “Shadow” and explores the role of de-industrialisation, isolation, renewal and the new work force in post-industrial Australian cities. It was painted in 2020 as part of the “Big Picture Festival” in Newcastle.