View from Nobbys Lighthouse by leggzy
Photo 1197

View from Nobbys Lighthouse

Looking onto the Hunter River & foreshore area of Newcastle, which is on the left hand side…… and Stockton & the Port of Newcastle is on the right.

And don’t worry, the little girl is not about to fall off the edge…the really steep path that leads up to Nobbys drops down out of view in front of her, plus her parents were nearby watching her.

I would normally have waited for the little girl to move out of my shot before taking it, but I’m slowly changing my mindset & starting to include random people in my shots
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Photo Details

Wylie ace
thanks for the view, I didn't make it to the top :)
January 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful view, I love the framing of the little girl. She makes the image a bit more interesting.
January 6th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
I think the girl gives the shot a lively feel.
January 6th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Absolutely delightful!
January 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very nice shot. I used to hang around for ages to get photos without people but I've also changed my mindset and will include people as long as they are a fair distance away and only a couple of them.
January 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
A lovely view and nice framing. The girl really adds to the picture.
January 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super shot. The little girl gives it perspective too.
January 6th, 2025  
