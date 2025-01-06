Sign up
Previous
Photo 1197
View from Nobbys Lighthouse
Looking onto the Hunter River & foreshore area of Newcastle, which is on the left hand side…… and Stockton & the Port of Newcastle is on the right.
And don’t worry, the little girl is not about to fall off the edge…the really steep path that leads up to Nobbys drops down out of view in front of her, plus her parents were nearby watching her.
I would normally have waited for the little girl to move out of my shot before taking it, but I’m slowly changing my mindset & starting to include random people in my shots
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
7
1
l.eggzy (Linda)
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1240
photos
92
followers
87
following
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1194
40
1195
41
42
1196
1197
43
Wylie
thanks for the view, I didn't make it to the top :)
January 6th, 2025
Diana
Lovely capture of this beautiful view, I love the framing of the little girl. She makes the image a bit more interesting.
January 6th, 2025
Yao RL
I think the girl gives the shot a lively feel.
January 6th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
Absolutely delightful!
January 6th, 2025
Kathy A
Very nice shot. I used to hang around for ages to get photos without people but I've also changed my mindset and will include people as long as they are a fair distance away and only a couple of them.
January 6th, 2025
Babs
A lovely view and nice framing. The girl really adds to the picture.
January 6th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Super shot. The little girl gives it perspective too.
January 6th, 2025
