View from Nobbys Lighthouse

Looking onto the Hunter River & foreshore area of Newcastle, which is on the left hand side…… and Stockton & the Port of Newcastle is on the right.



And don’t worry, the little girl is not about to fall off the edge…the really steep path that leads up to Nobbys drops down out of view in front of her, plus her parents were nearby watching her.



I would normally have waited for the little girl to move out of my shot before taking it, but I’m slowly changing my mindset & starting to include random people in my shots