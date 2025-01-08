The Bogey Hole

A big of a long blurb, but if you have the time, it is all rather interesting.



The Newcastle Bogey Hole is a popular tourist destination located on the eastern coast of Australia in the city of Newcastle. It has a rich history and is a popular spot for locals and tourists to cool off during the hot summer months.



It is located at the base of a cliff near the ocean, and the only way to access it is by climbing down a steep set of stairs.

The Bogey Hole is surrounded by a large rock platform, and visitors can sunbathe or relax on the rocks while watching the waves crash into the pool.



The pool itself is quite deep, and visitors can swim in the clear, cool water while watching the waves crash over the edge of the pool.

The water in the Bogey Hole is refreshed by the ocean every high tide, which helps keep the water clean and clear. The Bogey Hole is also known for its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.



History

The Bogey Hole is not only a beautiful and unique swimming spot, but it also has a rich history with it originally being designed for longest serving Commandant, James Morisset back in 1819. The pool was hand hewn from the wave-cut rock platform by convicts for the Commandant’s own personal use. It was originally referred to back then as the “Commandant’s Baths”

It wasn’t until many years later that the former commandant’s baths received their current name the “Bogey Hole” from the indigenous word meaning ‘to bathe or swim’.



This man-made rock pool was the first of its kind in New South Wales, hence its preservation. The site has been heritage listed as it’s one of the oldest ocean pools on the East Coast of Australia. It isn’t known whether there was a naturally occurring rock pool in it’s place prior to any works undertaken for Major James Morisset.



This shot is taken at the top of the steps looking down over the activities going on by those enjoying a swim.



I have another shot in my 2nd album taken at the bottom of the steps of this amazing little swimming hole.

