Amazing wall mural by leggzy
Photo 1200

Amazing wall mural

I couldn’t find any information that gives this mural a name/title, but it was huge, and not easy to photograph the entire wall….there were garbage bins & a few other things in the way at the opposite end, plus there are trees on the street that obscure the mural from a distance when trying to get the whole wall.…..so I opted to shoot the mural from the end with the main subject….a gorgeous little indigenous boy.

There is a bit of a backstory to this mural. It was painted by artist Matt Adnate in 2024, over the top of one of his previous murals titled “Thirrilmun” that had become weathered & vandalised by graffiti. Adnate had also painted another similar mural of an indigenous boy on a different building that was eventually demolished to make way for a new development, and that boy’s likeness has been featured in this new 2024 mural.

Adnate is an amazing artist, and he recently took out the 2024 Packing Room Prize at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, from 57 finalists in Australia’s most prestigious art award, the Archibald Prize 2024.


A couple of website to check out if interested.

The first one is on the Dulux website, who provided all the paints etc and includes a short video on the painting process - https://www.dulux.com.au/about-us/community-partnerships/projects/newcastle-indigenous-mural/?srsltid=AfmBOopMfj7mvifpupiBqCat1eVTJSXHgq8qf0Rl4YYY6L8uasypdYOi

The second one is Matt Adnate’s own website where you can check out his other incredible work - https://www.adnate.com.au/wall/mural
l.eggzy (Linda)

Suzanne
I love his work' and have photographed a couple of his murals over time. For all the difficulties you have captured it well.
January 9th, 2025
January 9th, 2025  
Babs
Wow you did well to get this. Is it on Stewart Avenue replacing the earlier one that was damaged I have to admit i just love his work and this is much nicer than Thirillmun fav
January 9th, 2025
January 9th, 2025  
