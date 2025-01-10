Previous
Nobbys Lighthouse - 2 by leggzy
Nobbys Lighthouse - 2

Another shot of Nobbys Lighthouse, from the opposite side of my previous photo….this one was taken from along the breakwater.

We were amazed at the amount of people that walk, run & cycle along the breakwater….the flow of people just didn’t stop.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Wylie ace
lovely pov of the lighthouse.
January 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful view and scenery.
January 10th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Interesting rocks coming out of water.
January 10th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
There were a lot of people the day I did that walk too
January 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful pov and leading lines to the interesting landmark ! It looks such a lovely day !
January 10th, 2025  
