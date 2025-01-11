Newcastle Beach

Continuing on with shots from our trip to Newcastle (I'm having trouble culling them down! lol)



This is Newcastle Beach on a lovely sunshiny day with some apartments & I think a hotel or 2 in the background, along Shortland Esplanade. This was taken at about 10am or so, and on our walk back, the beach was a lot more busier.



The Bogey Hole is at the bottom of the last point you can see on the left hand side....you can see a white rail which is curving down & around....that then leads to the steps that take you down to the Bogey Hole (one of my previous shots)