Newcastle Beach by leggzy
Photo 1202

Newcastle Beach

Continuing on with shots from our trip to Newcastle (I'm having trouble culling them down! lol)

This is Newcastle Beach on a lovely sunshiny day with some apartments & I think a hotel or 2 in the background, along Shortland Esplanade. This was taken at about 10am or so, and on our walk back, the beach was a lot more busier.

The Bogey Hole is at the bottom of the last point you can see on the left hand side....you can see a white rail which is curving down & around....that then leads to the steps that take you down to the Bogey Hole (one of my previous shots)
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia
Diana
Wonderful capture of this beautiful beach scene, keep them coming ;-)
January 11th, 2025  
Babs
Oh no don't cull the photos keep them coming, you can never have too many photos of Newcastle. I go there often just to take photos even though we live about 65 km from there. I drive to Stockton and get the ferry across. I am going to start posting some when I have finished the beach shots, taken on a very warm day just before new year.
I really love this part of town. You could take a whole year of photos here couldn't you
January 11th, 2025  
