Another view from Nobbys Lighthouse by leggzy
Photo 1203

Another view from Nobbys Lighthouse

Again looking along the Hunter River, with a big ship being guided into the port by tug boats.

Stockton is on the right, followed by the Port of Newcastle, and Newcastle itself is on the left, along with the Honeysuckle foreshore area further in the distance.

I am standing pretty much where the little girl was in my previous shot looking out from the lighthouse.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
January 12th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Beautiful land / seascape
January 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such a beautiful peaceful scene.
January 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
January 12th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a delightful scene..
January 12th, 2025  
