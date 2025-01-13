Another mural….this one was created by artist Inari Meyers for the Big Picture Fest a few years ago, capturing a model by the name of Alex.
From near our accommodation I could see a ladies head painted on a building in the distance, but I had no idea where it was, but I wanted to find it. When I walked in the direction that it was, I lost sight of her in amongst the taller buildings….but I kept searching, and finally found it. It’s at the corner of a busy road & a small laneway, near the University of Newcastle, so it wasn’t easy to capture. I opted to zoom in a bit & miss a tiny bit at the bottom of the mural, because there were cars parked on the street.
Unfortunately I haven’t been able to find any information on this artist, so I’m not sure if she is local to Newcastle or not.
Interesting to compare the two and the different pov of each!
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-01-03
Mine was taken on Christmas Day 4 years ago and luckily there wasn't much traffic around. You must have nearly got yourself killed taking this, ha ha.
The things we do to take a photo. fav