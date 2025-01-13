Previous
Alex by leggzy
Photo 1204

Alex

Another mural….this one was created by artist Inari Meyers for the Big Picture Fest a few years ago, capturing a model by the name of Alex.

From near our accommodation I could see a ladies head painted on a building in the distance, but I had no idea where it was, but I wanted to find it. When I walked in the direction that it was, I lost sight of her in amongst the taller buildings….but I kept searching, and finally found it. It’s at the corner of a busy road & a small laneway, near the University of Newcastle, so it wasn’t easy to capture. I opted to zoom in a bit & miss a tiny bit at the bottom of the mural, because there were cars parked on the street.

Unfortunately I haven’t been able to find any information on this artist, so I’m not sure if she is local to Newcastle or not.
13th January 2025

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
A perfect capture of this gorgeous mural. with those piercing eyes What a great artist, so many beautiful details.
January 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, that is fabulous!
January 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
This is lovely! Babs Ali’s posted a photo of this some while ago and I have just found it: https://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-01-03

Interesting to compare the two and the different pov of each!
January 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Brilliant. You must have stood in almost the same spot as I did to take this photo. The light is fabulous in this one.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-01-03

Mine was taken on Christmas Day 4 years ago and luckily there wasn't much traffic around. You must have nearly got yourself killed taking this, ha ha.

The things we do to take a photo. fav
January 13th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
@onewing It's great to see the same mural through different eyes - you seem closer to it than I was. I was on the opposite side of the street, standing on the footpath, so all good I didn't nearly get killed...haha
January 13th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
so interesting to see this from two slightly different angles.
January 13th, 2025  
