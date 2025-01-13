Alex

Another mural….this one was created by artist Inari Meyers for the Big Picture Fest a few years ago, capturing a model by the name of Alex.



From near our accommodation I could see a ladies head painted on a building in the distance, but I had no idea where it was, but I wanted to find it. When I walked in the direction that it was, I lost sight of her in amongst the taller buildings….but I kept searching, and finally found it. It’s at the corner of a busy road & a small laneway, near the University of Newcastle, so it wasn’t easy to capture. I opted to zoom in a bit & miss a tiny bit at the bottom of the mural, because there were cars parked on the street.



Unfortunately I haven’t been able to find any information on this artist, so I’m not sure if she is local to Newcastle or not.

