Previous
Photo 1206
Nobbys Beach
With the beach pavilion to the right & Fort Scratchley in the background, and you can just see the Newcastle Ocean Baths on the far left (see my other album for a shot of the entrance). Taken from the walk back from Nobbys Lighthouse & breakwater.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
2
3
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful composition and capture, a fabulous beach scene with so much to see.
January 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great shot, you have captured so much in one image fav
January 15th, 2025
