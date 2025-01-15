Previous
Nobbys Beach by leggzy
Nobbys Beach

With the beach pavilion to the right & Fort Scratchley in the background, and you can just see the Newcastle Ocean Baths on the far left (see my other album for a shot of the entrance). Taken from the walk back from Nobbys Lighthouse & breakwater.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful composition and capture, a fabulous beach scene with so much to see.
January 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great shot, you have captured so much in one image fav
January 15th, 2025  
