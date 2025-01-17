Lynch's Prawns

Another mural - there are just so many in Newcastle, and I'm sure I only came across a small amount of them.This one was on the back of a cafe and although it's quite plain compared to the others around Newcastle, I really liked it.I found the following info on this one:The site of the old Lynch's Prawn Shop on Newcastle Foreshore has been immortalised in a mural of its owners, Pat and Aina Lynch. Opened in 1935, Lynch’s was a focal point for the community until calling it quits in the mid-80s - at which time they were the oldest continuously running bait and seafood business in Australia.The site is now known as Lynch’s Hub, and is a café on the waterfront that is run by Blake Forrester, and Blake commissioned artist Daniel Joyce Design to paint the mural on the back of the old building, in 2020.Here is a link to the Lynch's Hub website, and if you go to the "About Us" tab, there are 2 sub-headings with information on how it all began, and the history of the site.....interesting reading, if interested.