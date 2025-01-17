Previous
Lynch's Prawns by leggzy
Photo 1208

Lynch's Prawns

Another mural - there are just so many in Newcastle, and I'm sure I only came across a small amount of them.

This one was on the back of a cafe and although it's quite plain compared to the others around Newcastle, I really liked it.

I found the following info on this one:
The site of the old Lynch's Prawn Shop on Newcastle Foreshore has been immortalised in a mural of its owners, Pat and Aina Lynch. Opened in 1935, Lynch’s was a focal point for the community until calling it quits in the mid-80s - at which time they were the oldest continuously running bait and seafood business in Australia.

The site is now known as Lynch’s Hub, and is a café on the waterfront that is run by Blake Forrester, and Blake commissioned artist Daniel Joyce Design to paint the mural on the back of the old building, in 2020.

Here is a link to the Lynch's Hub website, and if you go to the "About Us" tab, there are 2 sub-headings with information on how it all began, and the history of the site.....interesting reading, if interested.

https://www.lynchshub.com.au/
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Oh, Linda, I just love this! Everything about it, including your additional information for which I thank you. I am often so curious about the whys and wherefores of some of the pics on the site and so I love have the context and background presented.
January 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great mural depicting the history of the building.
January 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this mural, it somehow is so personal with the owners! Thanks for the interesting link, always a good read.
January 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love this one it has that vintage feel about it doesn't it. Great to have the history too. A glimpse of a time gone by but not forgotten
January 17th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
The food from the link looks delicious. Worked till 80+, amazing.
January 17th, 2025  
Marj
Nice charm and nostalgia
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact