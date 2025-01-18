Previous
View from Fort Scratchley by leggzy
Photo 1209

View from Fort Scratchley

Looking out over part of the CBD, the Hunter foreshore & parklands, the Port of Newcastle & right at the end I think is the suburb of Wickham.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
331% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact