This mural was on one of the exterior walls of the Rydges Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) along the Newcastle foreshore. It is an amazing large scale work of a woman on a black background by artist Askew One. From what I’ve found it was done in 2014 for the Hit The Bricks festival.A little bit of info regarding the artist:Askew One/Elliot O’Donnell is a self-taught multi-disciplinary artist hailing from the capital of the South Pacific, Auckland, New Zealand. From his roots in his city’s graffiti scene during the early 90’s, he became one of the key figures known internationally from the region. Askew One’s work has progressed from text and portraiture based paintings into a style he describes as 'portraiture by alternative means' that is part still life and part abstraction.Here is a link to the artist's website if you're interested in seeing more of his amazing artwork.