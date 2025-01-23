Previous
Camel Train by leggzy
Photo 1214

Camel Train

While visiting Newcastle, we had a day where I met up with my cousin at Anna Bay. Looking on the map of what was around Anna Bay I recognised the name of Birubi Beach, and knew that there were camels there, from Babs’ photos :) So of course, being so close, I had to go see the camels!

But what an ordeal on getting there….the traffic to get there, and then the parking (or lack of) was complete chaos. It took forever just to get up to the parking area, and we could tell that we weren’t going to get a spot, so we decided for me to get out & go find the camels while hubby drove back & around to hopefully get a parking spot, which he was not able to do….. so I ended up just getting some shots of the camels & then going back to find hubby in the line of traffic who were also sweating on a parking spot...then we went on to meet my cousin. I probably only spent about 20 minutes there, but it ended up being a nice day spent with my cousin, and at least I got a few shots of the camels, albeit rather quickly!
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

l.eggzy (Linda)

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow so glad you got there but what an ordeal. If ever you go again and it is in 'tourist time' you can turn down by Anna Bay Tavern on Gan Gan Road onto Campbell Avenue and follow the road down to Robinson Reserve, there is a car park there and there is a path through to Birubi Beach or you can just walk along the beach from there to Birubi. Check it out on Google maps and next time you will be prepared. So glad you saw the camels though if only briefly. fav .
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful scene and line of camels! Such a pity re the traffic chaos! I always wish I could go to Birubi when Babs @onewing posts shots of them.
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact