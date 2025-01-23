Camel Train

While visiting Newcastle, we had a day where I met up with my cousin at Anna Bay. Looking on the map of what was around Anna Bay I recognised the name of Birubi Beach, and knew that there were camels there, from Babs’ photos :) So of course, being so close, I had to go see the camels!



But what an ordeal on getting there….the traffic to get there, and then the parking (or lack of) was complete chaos. It took forever just to get up to the parking area, and we could tell that we weren’t going to get a spot, so we decided for me to get out & go find the camels while hubby drove back & around to hopefully get a parking spot, which he was not able to do….. so I ended up just getting some shots of the camels & then going back to find hubby in the line of traffic who were also sweating on a parking spot...then we went on to meet my cousin. I probably only spent about 20 minutes there, but it ended up being a nice day spent with my cousin, and at least I got a few shots of the camels, albeit rather quickly!

